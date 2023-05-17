Port of CC CEO says he wished more community engagement had been done

Sean Strawbridge sat down with 3NEWS Anchor Mike Gillaspia to talk about about his time with the Port of Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port of Corpus Christi will soon be looking for a new leader following the resignation of current port CEO Sean Strawbridge.

In an interview with 3NEWS Anchor Mike Gillaspia, Strawbridge spoke about the timing of his departure.

He said he has been talking with Corpus Christi Port Chairman Charlie Zahn about making the move since the beginning of the year, and insists that recent reports of extravagant spending had no bearing on his decision.

However, he does concede that it was a mutually beneficial time for him to step down. Strawbridge has been at the port since 2015. He told 3NEWS that he wished he had done more community engagement.

"I probably could have done a better job of engaging the community when it came to these larger projects and communicating with the community," he said. "So, the result of that is that I am encouraging the Port to establish what I am terming a community advisory board. I wish that I had done that earlier in my tenure, because I think it probably would have yielded results that would have avoided some of the consternation that we've seen with some of the projects we've engaged in."

In terms of accomplishments, Strawbridge said he is extremely proud of the project to deepen and widen the ship channel, which should be completed next year.

