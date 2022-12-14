x
Outgoing Nueces Co. judge holds final commissioner court meeting Wednesday

Credit: 3News

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Outgoing Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales held her final meeting before incoming county judge Connie Scott takes over.

"Its the culmination of four years, that have been incredible for me personally," Canales said. "Not just from a perspective of history, and personal growth and enlightenment. But I feel like I did when I graduated from law school. That I now have so much knowledge, just on all the inner workings of all the agencies."

Scott ran as the republican candidate for the position. She'll take her new role as Nueces County Judge on Jan. 1.

