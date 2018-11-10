CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — City Parks and Recreation Director Jay Ellington spoke to 3News Thursday about his resignation.

Ellington said he is returning home to Louisiana for a similar job with the City of Ruston. During his more than three years here, Ellington said he's most proud of the number of citizen groups that have partnered with the City to try and create more recreational opportunities. He said he hopes his replacement can keep that going.

"We've got a number of acres. The beaches are wonderful, and we do, I've told the Council several times, I rate us at a C-minus most days how we take care of what we've got," Ellington said. "So we've got to do a better job in that as well."

The City has already begun a search for his replacement. Ellington tendered his resignation last month and his final day will be Oct. 23.

