Since March 1, 2017, the Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay near Robstown have been expanding adding new stores, hosting concerts and special events.

On Thursday word came that an international clothing chain is set to open its door at the Outlets.

"Cotton-On is a 20-year-old Austrailian retailer of men and women and children's clothing they like to think of themselves as a fast fashion brand," Mona Delia said.

Cotton-On moves the latest fashion items you'd see on the catwalks of London, Paris and New York, and brings them to their stores.

There are more than a dozen "cotton-on" stores in Texas and over 400 across the country.

Also opening up at the Outlets is Bath and Body Works.

"They anticipate that they will have their grand opening on Friday, Sept. 14 so we're really thrilled," Delia said.

Business has generally been good at the Outlets, and additional retailers are expected in the coming months.

