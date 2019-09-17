ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Aransas Pass police are investigating a stranger danger incident that was reported to them last Wednesday morning, and are warning parents to keep a close eye on their kids.

According to police, a 12-year-old boy was approached by a woman at a bus stop who tried to solicit him for sex. Police said the boy is okay, but they said the incident should serve as a warning for parents. With kids back in the classroom, they said it is the perfect time to talk to them about stranger danger.

Police said it happened last Wednesday at the bus stop near Pryor and North Commercial, but the child reported the incident to his parents this week. Authorities immediately stepped up patrols in the area and notified the school district.

Aransas Pass Police Chief said if they haven't already, it is a good time for parents to download the Life 360 app, which allows parents to not only keep track of their kids but also monitors crime in the area.

"If your child's near a location to where, say we just registered a sex offender or where we just had a stranger danger event, because that event shows up there now on that map," Blanchard said.

Blanchard said his department teamed up with the app a few years ago and it has become a great resource for families to keep track of one another. You can look look at the type of criminal activity through the map or a list that categorizes different crimes. He said the app is free but does offer upgrades.

Police ask that parents be familiar with their child's route to school, talk to them about stranger danger, and make sure they get to their bus stop safely.

