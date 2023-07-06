Here's how you can get free breakfast, lunch for anyone 18 and under this summer in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi ISD's summer meal program begins on June 12 and will be available at 22 district campuses.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — School is out for the summer, which means some kids may not be getting steady meals like they do during the school year.

Corpus Christi ISD's summer meal program hopes to take some of that financial stress off families by offering free meals on weekdays to anyone ages one to 18, beginning June 12. Enrolled students with disabilities can get the meals if they are 21 or younger.

Meals will be provided at 22 different campuses across the district.

All meals will have to be eaten on site and parents must be with children to get the meals.

Carroll High School began providing the meals on June 6 and all campuses will continue to serve the meals until at least July 13, and up to July 21. Check the above image for campus-specific dates for the meal program.

For more information, you can text FOOD to 304304.

