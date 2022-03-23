Coastal Bend Food Bank holding Ingleside distribution

INGLESIDE, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank will be holding a mobile food distribution in Ingleside on Wednesday.
The food distribution will happen at 2681 San Angelo beginning at 9:00 a.m. The distribution will happen until noon or until supplies run out.
Pre-registration for the food drive is encouraged. You can scan the QR code in the post below to pre-register or click here.
