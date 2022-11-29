Here are some Coastal Bend organizations that need your help for Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is a reminder of all of the charities and nonprofits who could use some love, too.

In the Coastal Bend, there are dozens of organizations that need a boost. Here are a few you can donate to today.

Giving Tuesday is a reminder of all of the charities and nonprofits who could use some love, too. The effort started ten years ago and is credited with boosting millions of dollars in charitable donations for nonprofits around the country.

Human Services :

Good Samaritan Rescue Mission

In 1953, Good Samaritan Rescue Mission began as a little house church on Upper Broadway in Corpus Christi with only eight beds and a soup kitchen. Now, as they celebrate 69 years of continual ministry and service to the homeless, they have grown to 208 beds and their little soup kitchen has served over two million meals.



"For people who are homeless, the bottom has dropped out of their world, and they are left with just memories of better days. Many suffer with depression, confusion, bitterness, and fear for their future. Good Sam exists for so much more than food and shelter. We want to help them get their life back ~ or begin a new one with a fresh start. We want to help them become independent and stable ~ and REMAIN stable, which takes far more effort than running them through on a conveyor belt of various programs." Help them with their mission by clicking here.

Salvation Army

Every $25 you give to the Salvation Army will brighten a child’s Christmas-- offering food, clothing, and gifts to children, and help for worried moms and dads. You can donate to the Salvation Army here.

Coastal Bend Center for Independent Living

The Coastal Bend Center for Independent Living (CBCIL) is a 501(c)(3) organization. They are designed specifically to assist people with cross disabilities who themselves have been successful in establishing independent lives. Those who are served have both training and the personal experience to know exactly what is needed to live independently. At least 51% of staff and Board of Directors are individuals with disabilities. You can help with their mission here.

Ronald McDonald House of South Texas

Ronald McDonald House Charities South Texas provides a comfortable home-away-from-home for families who must travel to fulfill their children’s healthcare needs at Driscoll Children's Hospital. They are always accepting donations here.

Catholic Charities

Catholic Charities is a multi-program, non-profit social service agency serving the Diocese of Corpus Christi, the City of Corpus Christi and the surrounding counties of Aransas, Bee, Brooks, Duval, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, Live Oak, McMullen, Nueces, Refugio, and San Patricio. The agency reaches out to a population of about 535,000 persons and provides services to approximately 100,000 persons of diverse racial and ethnic characteristics, experiences, occupations, and income. You can give here to help support their mission.

Burn Pits 360

Burn Pits 360 is the only 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to offer an independent burn pit exposure registry in which family members can record the names of warriors who served the nation but have passed away due to illnesses from toxic injury. They are based in Robstown and are entirely dedicated to improving post-deployment health outcomes for current and former military personnel. You can support their mission here.

Coastal Bend Food Bank