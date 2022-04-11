Arms Wide Adoption Services open to donations during annual Coastal Bend Day of Giving

There is a shortage of foster care and adoption services in the South Texas region, especially those who serve abused, neglected, and abandoned children.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Arms Open Adoption Services says children belong with families, but there are not enough foster homes available to meet the need. Over 250 children and teens right here in the Coastal Bend are sleeping in less favorable settings due to lack of available beds. The regional forecast shows that number increasing to over 300. (Source: DFPS Databook Foster Care Needs Assessment, August 2021)

Arms Wide Adoption Services’ Role in the Coastal Bend Area is to provide post adoption services in South Texas and have been doing so since 2003. They expanded to provide no-fee foster care adoption services in 2019 in response to increased capacity needs. Arms Wide is the only state contracted provider of post adoption and post permanency services in the region, giving children and families the support they need to thrive as a family and remain intact – all at no cost to the families.

Last year, Arms Wide served 340 children and adoptive family members in South Texas. The impact of the Coastal Bend Day of Giving for Arms Wide is far reaching as they are able to help with adoption and post adoption programs.

November is National Adoption Month, a nationwide effort to raise awareness about the need for foster care adoption, as well as celebrate adoption success stories.

To support Arms Wide’s mission of transforming the lives of children who need safe, nurturing permanent families, you can visit here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.