Beeville Vineyard provides beacon of hope for South Texas families down on their luck

The non-profit assists Bee county with emergency food, donated clothing and household items, help with utility disconnections, evictions, and emergency shelter.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The South Texas non-profit was organized in 1984 by local churches in Bee county after they saw the need that some residents faced situations beyond their control.

They have continued this effort since that time. They rely entirely on donations from the community, churches and grants that we apply for each year. The group assists clients in Bee county with, emergency food, donated clothing and household items, help with disconnects of utilities, evictions, emergency shelter, out of town medical appointments, eye exams, dental extractions, prescriptions and medical equipment.

All clients must meet the criteria set down by the Board and donors. The group works with five adult day cares in Bee county, the police department and women's shelter.

Nothing is wasted as clothing that is not suitable is sent for recycling. They also provide the space Toys for Tots operates out of during Christmas.

Most of their workers are volunteers, who have dedicated themselves to this cause since the group was founded.

