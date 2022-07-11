Bethune daycare helps continue mission of helping little ones grow through donations during Day of Giving

For more than 78 years, the Bethune Early Child Development Nursery has provided high-quality, affordable child development for low-income parents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For 78+ years, Mary McLeod Bethune Early Child Development Nursery, Inc. has provided a high quality child development program that is affordable and dependable for low-income parents who are working and/or pursuing higher education.

In the Coastal Bend, Bethune has led the way as the oldest child development nursery, the first state licensed child development nursery for low income families, the first USDA Child Care Food Program (5 meals daily) assisting the qualified disadvantaged poor.

Bethune is the first integrated child development program in the area and adheres to the early educational guidelines of both the State of Texas early education guidelines (TAKS) for young children and The National Association for the Education of Young Children in providing a high quality child development education.

Bethune is currently licensed to serve 120 children (ages 0-12) in their four age appropriate buildings (Infant/Toddler (0-36 mos.), Pre-K (3-5 yrs.),School Age (6-12 yrs.) and multi-purpose gym.

Bethune also assist parents of school ages (5-12-years-old) by picking students up from seven local CCISD schools and during the summer months the program turns into a camp program and students are present for the days activities. Bethune is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

