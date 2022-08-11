Coastal Bend Community Foundation looks to better South Texas with annual online fundraiser

Coastal Bend Day of Giving is a 24-hour online opportunity to raise funds for nonprofits at the forefront of assisting the neediest of our neighbors.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fight hunger, support children, improve health, reduce homelessness right here in the Coastal Bend.

In November 2009, nine area Foundations initiated a Coastal Bend Day of Giving, a matching gift program in response to the need for food and shelter in the Coastal Bend. Additionally, even more, successful Days of Giving have been held every November since then.

The thirteen events, each only 24-hours in duration, have raised over $24.3 million for nonprofits providing basic services to the needy. For the 2022 Day of Giving, 26 matching funders have come together to provide a matching fund of $1.3 million, enabling each of the participating nonprofits to raise at least $48,000 if they make the match in individual online donations!

Click here to learn more and donate.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.