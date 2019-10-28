CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual Coastal Bend Day of Giving is coming up Nov. 12. It's a super-efficient way for more than 50 local charities to receive donations and have them matched dollar for dollar.

During last year's Coastal Bend Day of Giving, KIII-TV helped the Coastal Bend Community Foundation raise more than $2.5 million, and we hope to do even more this year!

One of the charities that stands to benefit from this year's Day of Giving is the Beeville Vineyard, a non-profit that advocates for people that need a helping hand.

"Everybody needs the help, so they come over here," client Alberta Campos said.

The Vineyard is a small non-profit organization ran by employees and countless volunteers. They help many families in the Beeville area, assisting by helping to fill their pantries when they're low or even helping to pay for doctor's appointments. The Vineyard has made it their year-round commitment to lend a helping hand to many families.

"Maybe five or six families a week," Executive Director Lupe Sanchez said. "So we're here to help them, and we're here to help the people on a fixed income."

Sanchez shared a special memory from her time leading the Beeville Vineyard.

"It just makes me so happy. I just want to cry every time I see them," Sanchez said.

Of the many people Sanchez has helped over the years, there's one that she'll never forget -- an amputee was in need of a gas card to get to and from the doctor's office to be fitted for a prosthetic. Sanchez recalls when she ran into him at the grocery store.

"He said, 'I have my leg already,' and he pulls his pants up and shows me his leg, and he says, 'Now I can go to work,'" Sanchez said.

Sanchez said that when the time comes to donate on the Coastal Bend Day of Giving, the Vineyard will continue to save lives.

"If we weren't there, what would he have done? How would he have gone to the doctor?" Sanchez said.

The Coastal Bend Day of Giving takes place Nov. 12, 2019. For more information, visit www.coastalbenddayofgiving.org.

