KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — The annual Coastal Bend Day of Giving is coming up Nov. 12. It's a super-efficient way for more than 50 local charities to receive donations and have them matched dollar for dollar.

During last year's Coastal Bend Day of Giving, KIII-TV helped the Coastal Bend Community Foundation raise more than $2.5 million, and we hope to do even more this year!

One of the charities that stands to benefit from this year's Day of Giving is the Brush Country CASA in Kleberg County.

"We recruit volunteers to help guide kids through the foster care system," Outreach Director Nicole Ortegon said.

According to Ortegon, they are their extra eyes and ears.

"Making sure they're safe, identifying their unmet needs, and then advocating for those needs to be met in court," Ortegon said.

CASA is one of many non-profits a part of the Coastal Bend Day of Giving. CASA receives funding through grants and through the Texas organization.

Ortegon says fundraising through the Coastal Bend Day of Giving helps fill the gap.

"Coastal Bend Day of Giving is a great opportunity for us the raise funds to help further our mission by recruiting more volunteers to reach more kids in Kleberg County and the surrounding areas," Ortegon said.

According to Ortegon, the funds will be used for marketing to let the community know more about their program and for training volunteers.

"To help the children if they have needs that need to be met, that way we can provide for them," Ortegon said.