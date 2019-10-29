CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual Coastal Bend Day of Giving is coming up Nov. 12. It's a super-efficient way for more than 50 local charities to receive donations and have them matched dollar for dollar.

During last year's Coastal Bend Day of Giving, KIII-TV helped the Coastal Bend Community Foundation raise more than $2.5 million, and we hope to do even more this year!

One of the charities that stands to benefit from this year's Day of Giving is the ECF Community Center, which helps kids get everything they need for a bright future. ECF stands for Educating Children's Futures.

"Kids are hungry! They get out of school. The first thing we do is feed them," Executive Director Minnie Munoz said.

Once the kids are fed and ready to work, they are assigned to a group with a tutor working with three kids max. The small group ensures each child gets the attention he or she needs for success.

"We have children who can't afford their private tutor. It costs a lot of money," Munoz said.

ECF chooses its tutors very carefully, and they come from education degree programs at Del Mar College and Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. The tutors' expertise is in whatever subject the students need help in.

"These kids look at these teachers like wow! they're mentors to them, and it's a positive environment, and they get excited about learning again," Munoz said.

