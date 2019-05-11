CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual Coastal Bend Day of Giving is coming up Nov. 12. It's a super-efficient way for more than 50 local charities to receive donations and have them matched dollar for dollar.

During last year's Coastal Bend Day of Giving, KIII-TV helped the Coastal Bend Community Foundation raise more than $2.5 million, and we hope to do even more this year!

One of the charities that stands to benefit from this year's Day of Giving is the Foster Angels of South Texas, who have been helping people in the community for the past 20 years.

"Our organization is Foster Angels of South Texas," Development Director Trista McGinnis said. "And our mission is to ensure children in foster care have their basic needs met and to provide life enriching and life enhancing experiences whenever possible."

Foster Angels of South Texas cover a 19-county area of the Coastal Bend, and for the last 20 years the demand for their services has increased dramatically, which is why the Day of Giving is one of the agency's big fundraisers.

"The great thing about us is that all of the monies that we receive goes directly to the requests that are received to serve children in foster care and make sure that they get the items that they need in a timely manner," McGinnis said.

So far this year the agency has served more than 1,700 children out of the 4,100 children who are in foster care right here in South Texas, and many of them are in need of some of the most basic items we often take for granted.

"A very common request is for a new bed with bedding or a crib with new bedding for a lot of these children," McGinnis said. "Some of them have not even slept on a bed before, or they have had to share a bed, or their beds have not been cleaned."

The Coastal Bend Day of Giving is set for Wednesday, Nov. 12. It will be an opportunity to double your donation with the help of generous South Texas donors who've pledged up to $950,000 benefiting 50 local non-profits.

