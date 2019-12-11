The annual Coastal Bend Day of Giving is coming up Nov. 12. It's a super-efficient way for more than 50 local charities to receive donations and have them matched dollar for dollar.

During last year's Coastal Bend Day of Giving, KIII-TV helped the Coastal Bend Community Foundation raise more than $2.5 million, and we hope to do even more this year!

One of the charities that stands to benefit from this year's Day of Giving is Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery, who has been working non-stop following Hurricane Harvey to help people recover from all the damage.

"We have the distinguished honor to help a fellow veteran, the Reyna's, Ruben and Ava," executive director Warren Phipps said.

Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery has been helping rebuild homes following Hurricane Harvey.

"We've been working on this project for several months. We are near the end, with the goal of giving it to the family by thanksgiving," Phipps said.

The group's focus is on low-income families that don't have the means to recover on their own.

'It's really good for me to give back and leverage the skills the military gave me to help people recover from the hurricane, and it's especially rewarding to help a fellow veteran," Phipps said.

"Put up the drywall everything prime painted, cabinets installed," volunteer and project manager Douglas Goertzen said.

The job wouldn't be possible without the help of several volunteers, such as the Mennonite Disaster Service and countless others.

"We met the client and his wife, found out she has cancer, the family would love to be in this house before thanksgiving if possible, my volunteers have worked extremely hard with that focus in mind, it's possible, be here before Thanksgiving," Goertzen said.

With recovery still underway, the Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery is hoping to raise more funds and more volunteers to serve additional families in need.

