CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual Coastal Bend Day of Giving is coming up Nov. 12. It's a super-efficient way for more than 50 local charities to receive donations and have them matched dollar for dollar.

During last year's Coastal Bend Day of Giving, KIII-TV helped the Coastal Bend Community Foundation raise more than $2.5 million, and we hope to do even more this year!

One of the charities that stands to benefit from this year's Day of Giving is the Alice Food Pantry, who have been helping people in need for over 30 years.

"Frequently we see grandparents who have chosen to raise their grandchildren.. and they're on a fixed income. and they need help," president Bonnie Whitley said.

The thrift shop trash and treasure is located in the city's downtown area, and proceeds from the sales of the items go directly to their food pantry. The sales only supply about 30-percent of what is needed to help the community.

"The economy in Jim Wells County is not getting better," volunteer Phyllis said.

Food assistance is offered every 90 days, but thanks to Day of Giving, the center is now able to provide extra, greatly needed items.

"We are able to offer detergent, personal hygiene items. These things are expensive," Whitley said. "We are very appreciative of CBDG, and of course, to our volunteers."