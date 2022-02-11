Day of Giving: Family Counseling Services says their doors are always open

Executive Director Kristi Philips told 3NEWS that money raised from this year's fundraiser will help pay for services for families without insurance.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Another non-profit benefitting from your donation during this year's Coastal Bend Day of Giving is the Family Counseling Services.

The non-profit offers counseling services for families in the Coastal Bend and Kingsville.

"We're able to provide an open door for them to get the mental health services that they need," Phillips said. "We're hear to help people dealing with many things. We all need a little bit of help sometimes, and being able to know where to turn for those things is really important."

The 24-hour online campaign raises millions for 55 local non-profits across South Texas.

