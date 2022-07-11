Day of Giving to support South Texas Council Boy Scouts of America

The South Texas Council Boy Scouts of America prepares young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling values.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Mission Statement of the South Texas Council Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law.

The South Texas Council is the premier youth leadership development program in South Texas. Scouting has impacted the lives of thousands of youths since its founding in 1910.

The impact Scouting makes on young people can be seen the thousands of service hours performed annually including Eagle Scout projects that benefit community organizations.

Since its founding in 1910 South Texas Scouting alumni have included community leaders, judges, business leaders, military leaders, educators and medical professionals including Dr. McIver Furman, who was instrumental in the founding of Driscoll Children's Hospital. Today Scouting in South Texas impacts over 1,800 youth across South Texas. And you can be part of that by giving back to them during the annual Coastal Bend Day of Giving.

