Habitat for Humanity looks to expand services in Coastal Bend through donations from Day of Giving

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Habitat for Humanity-Corpus Christi is a non-profit ecumenical Christian organization seeking to put God's love into action. HFHCC brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope. Habitat homeowners achieve the strength, stability and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and their families. Their vision is a world where everyone has a decent place.

Habitat for Humanity Corpus Christi was chartered in 1989 and dedicated its first home in 1990. In the 30 years since its founding, they are proud to say that HFHCC has made a difference in the lives of 60 families in our community by partnering with them to build their homes. Habitat homeowners achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build a better life for themselves and their families.



In 2021, HFHCC expanded into San Patricio County and implemented new programs like the Aging in Place program, in partnership with the Area Agency on Aging of the Coastal Bend (AAA). This program helps homeowners 65 and older with home modification needs so they can remain living safely in their own homes.

The non-profit also held several disaster preparation drives where they supplied emergency disaster kits to community residents and provided emergency disaster assistance following Winter Storm Uri.

Overall, HFHCC assisted 642 individuals in the past year. With help from the community, they hope to greatly increase the number of families we serve as we expand our service area.



HFHCC has saved thousands of dollars thanks to volunteer hours leveraged through construction, home repairs, the Habitat ReStore, special events, and other committee efforts; allowing the non-profit to use donated funds directly towards program services and building more affordable homes. Financial support, volunteer voices and time have helped families in the community who are in need of decent, affordable housing and critical repairs.

You can donate to the group during the annual Coastal Bend Day of Giving here.

