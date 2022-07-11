L.E.A.D. First looks for community to lead the way in donating during annual Day of Giving

The Lead First Foundation is based on Christian principles, with its mission to prepare, motivate, & develop at-risk youth to become leaders in the area of leaders.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — L.E.A.D. First is a comprehensive school-wide reform program, primarily for high-poverty schools, with a strong emphasis on early detection and prevention of reading problems before they become serious.

The non-profit LEAD First Foundation is the program provider, supplying materials, training, and professional development to schools that adopt the program.

L.E.A.D. First Foundation typically requires the school principal has to adopt the program before it can be implemented.

The principal then designates one teacher or counselor to serve as a facilitator who supports teachers to improve the quality of their implementation of the program.

In addition, the school staff will work closely with the Lead First coordinator to establish planning and the problem-solving group that works toward a positive school climate, high attendance, and parent involvement, and handles teachers' referrals of individual student problems (e.g., poor reading progress, or social/behavioral problems).

