CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual Coastal Bend Day of Giving is coming up Nov. 12. It's a super-efficient way for more than 50 local charities to receive donations and have them matched dollar for dollar.

During last year's Coastal Bend Day of Giving, KIII-TV helped the Coastal Bend Community Foundation raise more than $2.5 million, and we hope to do even more this year!

One of the charities that stands to benefit from this year's Day of Giving is the Mary McLeod Bethune Early Child Development Nursery in Corpus Christi. It's one of the first child development centers in the Coastal Bend. They provide daycare, schooling and after-school programs, including meals for all children.

Jimmie McCurn is the executive director of the center and said for school-age kids, they provide a curriculum that is in line with the Corpus Christi Independent School District's and other campuses in the area. McCurn said they are open year-round and for some kids, Bethune is the most stable place in their life.

"We also provide childcare services and after-school services for students whose parents live in shelters," McCurn said.

She said non of it is possible without the help of donations from others.

"We need that community support in order to do what we do best, and that is helping to serve our community's needs," McCurn said.

McCurn said the nursery has been serving the community for 77 years and they want to be able to continue to do so.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: