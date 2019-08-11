CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual Coastal Bend Day of Giving is coming up Nov. 12. It's a super-efficient way for more than 50 local charities to receive donations and have them matched dollar for dollar.

During last year's Coastal Bend Day of Giving, KIII-TV helped the Coastal Bend Community Foundation raise more than $2.5 million, and we hope to do even more this year!

One of the charities that stands to benefit from this year's Day of Giving is Timon's Ministries, a resource center in Flour Bluff that prides themselves in the help they provide to the community -- especially those who are really struggling.

"Struggling because of financial issues, food issues, medical ussues," Executive Director Kae Berry said. "We like to be a hand up to get you back on your feet if we can help you and let you have a better quality of life."

Berry said they ask clients in their programs to stay drug-free. They also assist people with getting their ID or birth certificate.

In addition to daily meals, Timon's Ministries also helps those who qualify with monthly groceries.

"That helps the folks that are trying to make that food stamp card go a little bit further, or their paycheck or disability check," Berry said.

They also provide medical, optical and dental assistance at Timon's Ministries.

"So one of the biggest days around here for everyone here is when someone has their teeth delivered for the final time and they can smile again," Berry said.

They can't provide those services without the community's support, however, and that's one of the reasons they are part of the Coastal Bend Day of Giving.

"It's big for all of us because it's the end of the year, and most of us are probably struggling with operational funds," Berry said. "How are we going to get this paid, that paid. So this is a big shot in the arm."

