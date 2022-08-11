Day of Giving targeting the west side through donations

The goal is in assisting, guiding, and shaping future young leaders from the west side of Corpus Christi, Texas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Their mission is to guide low-income youth in Corpus Christi, Texas toward pathways of success. Their development programs embrace the dignity of the person through focusing on academics, character development, sports, individual attention and parental engagement.

WSHH is an Educational and Recreational Youth Center that serves 1st through 6th grade students who are from low income families in the West Side. The Center provides academic enhancement, character formation, career opportunities, extra-curricular activities, and organized sports.



West Side Helping Hand's future will continue to advance new ideas and services that profoundly improve life for the youth on the West Side of Corpus Christi.



They envision a community where at-risk children are hopeful and excited about their futures, and confident and capable of realizing their full potential in school and later in life. They build healthy and respectful interpersonal relationships with family and friends.

