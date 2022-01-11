Day of Giving: Adventure and responsibility await students who join up with Youth Odyssey

Youth Odyssey is on a mission to inspire, engage, and empower disadvantaged and underprivileged youth through leadership development and life skills.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Youth Odyssey targets kids ages 10 through 17-years-old through teaching basic life skills. Those skills include: communication, teamwork, problem-solving, goal-setting, leadership, trust, empathy, mindfulness, self-confidence, and positive coping skills.

These are taught through adventure activities that include team-building sessions, ropes challenge courses, kayaking, canoeing, rock climbing, bouldering, hiking, backpacking, camping, and more. Since becoming established, Youth Odyssey has provided approximately 15,000 at-risk and disadvantaged youth with life changing opportunities; 800-900 youth annually.

We have longstanding partnerships with many agencies here in the Coastal Bend; and programming is free of cost to the youth and their families.

They are one of 55 Coastal Bend non-profits featured during the annual Coastal Bend Day of Giving 24-hour online fundraising event. You can learn more about who else is featured by clicking here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.