Help your Corpus Christi firefighters 'Fill the Boot' for Muscular Dystrophy Association

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's that time of year again!

Corpus Christi firefighters will be at busy intersections across town for the next three Fridays to ask for donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

Firefighters will be at intersections in various parts of the city, including:

South Padre Island Drive at Flour Bluff Drive

Northwest Boulevard at State Highway 77

Six Points

Staples Street at Saratoga Boulevard

Horne Road at Greenwood Drive

Several intersections along SPID

Community members also can stop by any fire station to donate, officials from the Corpus Christi Fire Department said.

Last year, CCFD raised more than $128,000-- the 4th largest amount collected in the nation by a fire department for the MDA.

This year, the Corpus Christi Fire Department hopes to break that record, but "it can only happen with the generosity of our residents."

