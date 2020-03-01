CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You can be a hero! One pint of donated blood can save up to three lives.

The Coastal Bend's blood donations have dropped more than the national average by being down in 2019 by 40% and in the u.s it's 20%

The blood center covers 10 counties and 19 locations. Blood is in constant demand and is used to treat patients who are burn victims, were involved in a mass shooting, car accidents and a wide range of illnesses. This is why the blood center hosts blood drives many times a year.

The blood center's daily goal is 125 for 365 days a year. Help the community by donating only one pint of blood, tomorrow.

The next blood drive hosted by the coastal bend blood center is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Every donor will receive a 'Find the Hero in You' T-shirt.

Prizes will be given out. They include spurs tickets, a $200 Visa Gift card, two night stay at Port Royal Resort in Port Aransas.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: