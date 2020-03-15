CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One local organization says they want the new mothers in the area to know that they can count on them. Especially during this time.

The 'Project Link' program of the Council says they're changing protocols and offering free baby products for women that are pregnant and women that have small children

They say with the COVID-19 Corona Virus, pregnant women and mothers with young children are more vulnerable, and could get sick easier. Maria Perez is the community relations specialists for the council and also happens to be pregnant. she says finding the products she needs is getting harder and harder. Perez says she's not the only one in the Coastal Bend going through this and wants to remind the community that Project Link is there for them.

"What if they can't go to 10 different stores? What if somebody doesn't' have the money to pay for a cab or an Uber or family or a friend member, whomever to drive them to all these different places. Just cause something's accessible to you doesn't mean it's accessible to other people. We just want to let everyone know we are open, we are here and we do have all of these items that are free of charge" Said Perez.

Perez says if you need any of these items but can't make the trip, employees of project link will deliver to you.

