Give back this holiday season at the city's public libraries

The Critter Comfort Drive and the Winter Coat Drive are accepting donations at all city public libraries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is hosting collection drives at all city public libraries benefitting the Corpus Christi Animal Control Services and local nonprofit agencies.

The Critter Comfort Drive is accepting new, unopened cans of cat food, dog food, blankets, towels, and chew toys. Bagged food will not being accepted. The collection for this drive ends on January 31, 2023.

The Winter Coat Drive is accepting gently used coats, jackets, and sweaters in all sizes. The collection for this drive ends on January 31, 2023.

For a full list of all public library hours and locations, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.