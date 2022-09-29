From Texas, with love: Here's how you can help those affected by Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction, trapping people in flooded homes and knocking out power to 2 million people in southwest Florida.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We are far from the winds and rains of Hurricane Ian, but our hearts are with those who are affected and there are ways you can help from here in South Texas.

The Red Cross is accepting donations online, by mail and even over the phone. All donations are tax deductible. Click here to donate and for more information. You can also visit redcross.org/abc to donate to ABC's Hurricane Ian relief efforts.

The Salvation Army is also accepting hurricane relief donations on their website. The Salvation Army uses 100 percent of all disaster donations to support disaster relief. Your donation may be used to provide food and drinks, baby, hygiene, cleaning and other emergency supplies, or direct financial assistance to disaster survivors. Click here to donate.

Project HOPE has an Emergency Response Team on the ground in Florida and is responding to the urgent needs of those affected by Hurricane Ian. The group's emergency teams have also spent the last week embedded in both Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic in response to Hurricane Fiona. You can help their efforts by donating here.

The Florida Disaster Fund is the State of Florida’s official private fund established to assist Florida’s communities as they respond to and recover during times of emergency or disaster, according to their website. Donations made to the organization go to Volunteer Florida Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Click here for more information about how to donate.

Save the Children is dedicated to delivering essential items including water, hygiene kits, diapers and other life-saving supplies to those affected by the hurricane. You can help their efforts by clicking here to donate.

Hurricane Ian hit southwest Florida as a Category 4 major hurricane and tied as the fifth strongest, in wind speeds, to ever hit the U.S.