CASA volunteers bring foster kids consistency where there often isn't any

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In Nueces and Aransas counties, there are about 700 kids in the foster care system. Over the years, CASA of the Coastal Bend said that number has climbed, and when the number of foster kids increases, CASA needs to make sure they have enough volunteers to support them.

They said that, right now, this isn't happening.

"Last year, we served 580 children. That's the most children we've ever served. About four years ago, we were serving 380," said CASA of the Coastal Bend Communications Director Diana Booth.

During the COVID-19 pandemic is when the group saw the most people step up and volunteer. They said because many people were working from home and had more time.

With the pandemic behind us now, fewer people have stepped up.

"We're seeing a downward trend because everyone is busy, the economy is taking a strain, everybody is going back to work," Booth said.

Currently, there are about 150 kids without an advocate.

"Their chances of thriving in school," said Booth, "Of having someone who's going to be their strong voice and really advocate for them, those chances are next-to-none."

She said for a kid who's in the system, there is almost never stability, and people usually come and go.

"We have a teenager who changed seven schools in just her freshman year, but the casa volunteer is the one who remained consistent," Booth said.

Consistency is just one small thing a volunteer provides. An essential asset.

"I was 15 when I was put back in care the second time. She's been there since day in 2017," said Hannah Walker, a 20-year-old who has now aged out of "the system."

A CASA volunteer’s bond with the child they’re assigned act as a child’s voice when they’re in scary situations – like in court.



"As a judge in the case, I need to know how the children are doing. What their needs are, what their wants are and casa volunteers spend the most time with these kids," said Timothy McCoy, a Judge of Nueces County Court 5.

For kids who age out of the system, like Hannah Walker it was a CASA volunteer who was there through it all.

"(She) really helped me become the person I am today and still becoming," Walker said. "Without her, I don't know where I would be in my life, like I literally have no one and without her support, without her there, I wouldn't have no idea where I would be."

While the demand for them is high, not just anyone can become a volunteer.

"We do run extensive background checks because we need the individuals coming through to be a safe person for that child," said Booth.

Once you get through the background check process, you will go through some classroom and in-person training.

"You just have to be a decent human being, have emotion, support, not be selfish. That's really mainly it, just have love in your heart for wanting to help kids," said Walker.

If you would like to become a CASA volunteer, you can join a 45-minute informational session via zoom on Wednesday or Friday.

