INGLESIDE, Texas — Last week, the family of Jazlynn Saldivar celebrated her 16th birthday even though she wasn't with them at their Ingleside, Texas, home. She's been missing since January of this year.

Police said they have received some tips on the girl's whereabouts. Meanwhile, Saldivar's mother shared an impassioned plea with 3News Friday asking for answers.

"I just feel like ya'll should watch who your kids hang out with because you never know," said Karrie Simmons, Saldivar's mother.

In hindsight, they are words of wisdom, but now Simmons said that advice has come with a high price.

"Christmas break I guess Jazlynn met a boy, and then she started going off and wanting to be in the Portland location," Simmons said. "I'm guessing that's where he lived, in the area. At the time I didn't know."

Simmons said friends confirmed that Jazlynn was at a home in Portland, Texas, but when she went to the home she was told Jazlynn had left in the middle of the night. Since then, there has been no word from the 16-year-old.

"It feels horrible. Like you dont even know if she's okay," Simmons said. "I mean I can understand. I can live with her calling. I've pleaded ten million times to all the friends, okay, if she wants to stay gone, she wants to be with this boy and is hiding, just give me a call and say, 'Hey, I'm okay mom.'"

Ingleside police said since Jazlynn's family celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, they have received numerous tips about the girl and her possible whereabouts. Police Chief Tammy Burr said the case is a "top priority" case and they are now enlisting the help of the Texas Rangers, San Patricio County Sheriff's Office, the FBI and the Texas Equusearch team.

Since her disappearance, Jazlynn's mother has racked her brain trying to figure out why she would leave without a word.

"There was really no, like it wasn't a big issue," Simmons said. "The only issue was she was leaving to try to be with this boy and I was not allowing it."

Police have checked with the boy and his family in Portland, who denied that Jazlynn was there; but the family has since moved out of the home to a residence in the Valley.

In the meantime, Ingleside police need your help finding the missing teen.

"I have this eerie feeling, and it's not a good feeling," Simmons said. "I don't know what happened to her, but I'm more than sure that it's not a good thing. It's not a good thing."

