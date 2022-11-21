Nueces County Precinct 5 Constable holding toy drive for kids in need this holiday season

You can drop off a new, unwrapped toy or a monetary donation at 710 E. Main St. in Robstown from now until Dec. 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The holiday season is upon us and there are several families in our area communities that may need some help giving gifts to their children.

Nueces County Precinct 5 Constable Oscar Mendoza and his staff are holding a toy drive for less fortunate children in Robstown.

The constable's office plans to hold a dance and basketball game soon to help with the toy collection. Until then, community members can drop off a new, unwrapped toy or a monetary donation at the office at 710 E. Main St. in Robstown from now until Dec. 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Thank you in advance to anyone who donates and attends our events," a post from the constable's office said. "Let’s all work together to put smiles on some children this Christmas 2022."

