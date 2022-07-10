Habitat for Humanity is building houses for children, too

Project Playhouse is meant to teach kids the joys of homeownership at a young age while giving them a safe place to play.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Habitat for Humanity is known for building houses for low income families. While continuing that mission, they are on a new mission of teaching kids about the joys of homeownership while providing them a safe place to play.

"Through our mission, we want to definitely start reaching people at a younger age," Piper Scott with Habitat for Humanity Corpus Christi said.

The charity organization is building playhouses for children and non-profits in San Patricio and Nueces Counties.

On Saturday, volunteers from CITGO FUELING GOOD, The Corpus Christi Hooks, Valero Energy, Associated Builders and Contractors of the Coastal Bend, Huntington Ingalls Industry and Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors will com together to build and customize the playhouses for kids. Children were able to submit favorite colors, characters, animals, or themes of enjoyment with their applications.

CITGO will be presenting their first playhouse to the Rainbow Room at CPS, which will help with therapy play and comfort for children in a safe place.

Habitat for Humanity is always looking for volunteers. To learn more about their mission, visit their website here.

