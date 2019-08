SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — The San Patricio County Sheriff's Office posted a reward on social media Thursday after cotton bales were cut open.

Farmers & businesses raised $15,000 for the arrest & conviction of the vandals responsible for the damaged cotton.

If you have any information on the incident, you are told to contact the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office at 361-364-9600.

