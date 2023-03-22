Saint Helena giving away more than 1,000 pounds of food Wednesday

Saint Helena of the True Cross of Jesus has made it one of their biggest missions: feeding the masses.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Asking for help can be hard. But, for those in need of a good meal in Corpus Christi, help is available with no strings attached and no judgement.

Saint Helena of the True Cross of Jesus has made it one of their biggest missions: feeding the masses. Every last Wednesday of the month, those in need can go to the church to pick up a bag of food and lessen that insecurity.

"We have a great number of wonderful parishioners here that donate all our food, or the money to go buy the food, it's all donations" Deacon Richard Longoria said. "Our food drive is open to anyone who has a need. There's no pre-registration or anything like that."

There will be a drive-up distribution today, Wednesday, March 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the church, located at 7634 Wooldridge Rd.

"We have all of our non-perishable foods that are ready to go and many of our volunteers now are working to get the bags together," Longoria said.

Today, the church has more than 1,000 pounds of food to give to the community.

If you would like to help the church with donations, call them at 994-8783 or take non-perishable foods to the sanctuary anytime between Tuesday-Sunday after 7 a.m. and there will be a box for donations.

