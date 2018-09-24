Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Jaime Lugo is a deaf man who has dedicated his life to helping people at Corpus Christi's Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center.

In fact, last year he won an award for his advocacy efforts.

Lugo has made it his life's mission to give back to the deaf and hard of hearing community. He and two of his eight siblings were born deaf.

"I learned sign language at an early age so that was nice to have that ability to learn sign language," Lugo said.

He said he was lucky to have a family and friends who learned to sign, but not everyone has that kind of support. Lugo said a big challenge for the deaf and hard of hearing is coming across people who don't know how to work with them.

"Without the Center, deaf people in our community and our hard of hearing community would have frustration when it came to communication access, perhaps regarding employment and academic settings," Lugo said.

The Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center provides solutions for both employers and employees to be able to understand one another.

"Many of those people, whenever they hire a deaf individual and perhaps recieve their application and they might think, 'Well how am I going to communicate with them?'" Lugo said.

For more than two decades Lugo has been an advocate for people like himself.

"My goal is to really be involved and to really support and help individuals be successful in their jobs," Lugo said.

Helping them not only be successful in their careers, but also in their lives.

"We know that deaf people can do anything but hear," Lugo said.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII