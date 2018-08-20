Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Being a welcoming face at Driscoll Children's Hospital may also make a nursing student more prepared for her career.

"I love the welcome center because you're the first person that someone sees and everyone loves the hospital. So being able to give someone that warm welcome smile when they come in, it's always helpful to kind of make them feel a little bit better from like if they're stressed out or whatever," 21-year-old Vanessa De Luna said.

De Luna has been a volunteer at the Driscoll Children's Hospital welcome center since she started college to become a nurse just two years ago. According to De Luna, it's not just the patients she wants to cheer up.

"I would love knowing that every day of my career I'm helping someone, and not just someone who's sick, but the people that love and care for them were also worried about them," De Luna said.

The reason De Luna wants to be a nurse stemmed from experience when she was just 14 years old when her father was in an unfortunate accident.

"When I was there he was taken care of just perfectly and that feeling that I got with those nurses, just admiring them and them being able to tell me what was going on, give me that reassurance, that's what made me want to be a nurse," De Luna said.

Kathy Kramer, the manager of the hospital's gift shop, said De Luna is in the right place.

"It's a perfect blend for her to be in this environment and want to become a nurse. It can't get any better than that," Kramer said.

According to Kramer, De Luna also gets to inspire others.

"I bet probably she gets asked two times a week, 'How can my daughter volunteer here?'" Kramer said.

De Luna hopes to work in either the pediatric or neonatal intensive care units, and she has a right attitude.

"I would love to work at Driscoll. That is my first option. But whatever life throws at me I will be happy with whatever," De Luna said.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII