CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Sometimes you have to take a negative situation and turn it into something positive. At least, that's what one Coastal Bend man did.

Jonathan Carmony wrote a song after Hurricane Harvey hit.

"I probably wrote it in, probably like a day," Carmony said.

Carmony has lived almost all of his life in Flour Bluff. Writing music is a skill he taught himself over the years.

"Go on websites, learn to play a song yourself on different chords. Youtube it and stuff," Carmony said.

It's impressive for anyone to do, and even moreso for Carmony -- he is on the autism spectrum.

Carmony's mother said doctors diagnosed him with pervasive development disorder with speech delay. It was music, especially learning to play the guitar, that helped him grow and communicate.

"Me playing Guitar Hero plus playing this guitar equals just thinking about going back to that memory, and that memory basically is going, looking at that TV and playing guitar as like pretending like I'm watching a video, and then holding the guitar at the same time."

Carmony said when he and his mom had to evacuate as Hurricane Harvey drew near, he had a choice to make.

"So I had to figure out what guitar I was going to take, so I probably chose Luna over my old one," Carmony said.

Fortunately he would return home to all his instruments, and a song he wrote all by himself -- a tribute to all the memory and the heartache so many in South Texas and the Coastal Bend will always have.

