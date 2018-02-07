The Coastal Bend Food Bank has been a staple in the community for more than 35 years. It serves 11 counties and feeds over 400,000 people each year.

People who work day-in and day-out to fight hunger do it all for free at the Coastal Bend Food Bank. The volunteers need for more people to donate their time to keep helping those in need.

An average day at the Coastal Bend Food Bank is a happy one as volunteers serve the community they love.

"That's an amazing thing to do to give is a really good thing," Angelica Boose said.

"To give back a little it in which I've been given, and I've most certainly been given a lot," Cheri Burnett said.

The food bank sorts thousands of pounds of food every day.

"It has to be sorted and inspected. Make sure that it's acceptable. Maybe a little patch here or there. Maybe a piece of tape. Then it's divided into categories and put in inventory," Burnett said.

Volunteers are the backbone that keeps the Food Bank operation going.

"This market has been through a whole lot with the hurricane from last year so, and so the need is great," Cindy George said.

Some like retiree Cheri Burnett have been volunteering for years.

"We all just do the best we can and help out wherever we can," Burnett said.

According to Burnett, she's created bonds with other volunteers that will last a lifetime.

"She really didn't know who we were when we came in and she opened her arms and said we are glad to have you," George said.

Just like Burnett, the Food Bank is always welcoming those willing to lend a helping hand and to those who need it the most.

"They need volunteers just like me. Just like the people you see standing behind me to get this work done and to get this stuff back into the community," Burnett said.

