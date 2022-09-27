St. Helena Catholic Church to host food giveaway Wednesday

The church recently opened their first food pantry for those in need.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents in need of food have a new place where they can pick up non-perishable food items.

St. Helena of the True Cross of Jesus Catholic Church recently put together their first food pantry and will host a food giveaway on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Those in need can get breakfast, lunch and dinner boxes by driving up to the Family Life Center located at 7634 Wooldridge.

