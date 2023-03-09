Round up your purchase at Walmart to support The Salvation Army in Corpus Christi

Walmart will match customer donations 2:1 throughout March.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Walmart's giving initiative, Spark Good, is making it easy to donate to The Salvation Army in Corpus Christi. Customers who shop in the app or on their website can now opt in to round their purchase up to the nearest dollar to donate to a charity of your choice, which includes The Salvation Army.

“We are so grateful for the ongoing support of Walmart and particularly the new Spark Good initiative,” said Major Czajkowski of The Salvation Army in Corpus Christi. “I encourage our donors and supporters to add The Salvation Army as the round up option on their online Walmart account. These round up donations really add up can help make a difference in the local community. Every amount, no matter how small can make change in the lives of so many.”

The Salvation Army of Corpus Christi offers local programs and services that include emergency shelter, food programs, rent/utility assistance and Veterans services.

“The ongoing practical and financial support of our community and valuable corporate partners like Walmart makes it possible for us to help those in need, 24/7, 360 days a year,” said Major Czajkowski. “Your support means The Salvation Army is there with a hot meal or food box for a family experiencing food insecurity, to hand a cup of coffee or cold water to a first responder working during times of disaster and provide a listening ear and encouragement for someone feeling lost and without hope.”

To add The Salvation Army as your non-profit of choice, visit this link.

