Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi is getting a big shot in the arm thanks to a grant from their parent organization, Catholic Charities USA.

More than $1 million is being awarded to the group to help them provide long-term disaster recovery to people living in South Texas. The grant will go toward helping those who are still recovering from Hurricane Harvey.

"Really the whole thing funds case management, so what this really allows us to do is fund the case management so that we can sit down with the person individually," said Kevin Branson, executive director of Catholic Charities.

The group serves 12 counties in the Coastal Bend.

