Over 100 crashes in the Coastal Bend this week due to icy road conditions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We are getting an idea of just how many crashes were caused by the winter weather across the state and right here at home.

Statewide reports said there were just under 2,000 accidents on Texas roads as a result of the icy conditions, resulting in 500 injuries and 22 deaths.

Weather related accidents in the Coastal Bend added to that number. Unfortunately, one of crashes in Kenedy County ended up being fatal.

"All the bridges and overpasses were iced over; we had 60 plus troopers on duty working throughout this ice event we experienced, and every one of them was working a crash, well over 100 of crashes here in the district area," Sergeant Nathan Brandley with the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Sgt. Brandley believes it could have been much worse and credits community leaders for their actions to close roads and get the message out to warn drivers about the dangerous driving conditions.

