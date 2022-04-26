Over 100k worth of highway safety improvements to arrive in Corpus Christi

The improvements are projected to cost around $110,988.10.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City officials came together to authorize funding for highway improvements around town.

According to a press release from the City of Corpus Christi, City Mayor Paulette Guajardo and the City Council authorized an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

The agreement is for $17,548.10 in reimbursement costs associated with three projects within the 2022 Highway Safety Improvements Program (HSIP).

Improvements such as advanced warning signals, signs, and raised medians will be implemented along the following locations.

South Port Avenue from Tarlton Street to Sarita Street

Texan Trail from Staples Street to Buccaneer Drive

Texan Trail from Buccaneer Drive to Swantner Drive

The improvements are projected to cost around $110,988.10. and construction is estimated to begin in August 2022.

