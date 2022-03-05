Over 150 state leaders expected to arrive in Corpus Christi on Friday

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo is expecting over 150 state leaders for a workshop on regional policy. They will also receive legislative updates.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Mayors and other top officials from across the state will be in Corpus Christi on Friday for a meeting of the minds.

"For one, this brings us all together to know one another if we don't already know each other, it also gives us a good opportunity to talk about what issues are happening in your own city," said Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo. "Then we talk about policies on the state level and where we see that going and what direction."

Guajardo is expecting over 150 state leaders from mayors to city council members for a workshop on regional policy. They will also receive legislative updates. Guajardo is the President of the State's Municipal League for Region 11, which spans 15 counties in Texas.

Guajardo said the gathering will help strengthen their relationships, but also showcase Corpus Christi as a whole.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.