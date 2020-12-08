Over 1,500 people under 18 years of age have tested positive for the coronavirus in Nueces County

The category is one that the health department continues to track as school begins.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — City Council members were given the number of kids 18 years and under who have tested positive for COVID. As of this morning, it was just over 1,500 in Nueces County.

"The reason we're looking at this number or looking at it as a baseline number because school is about to start," Health Director Annette Rodriguez said. "School has started in some places and face-to-face school will be starting soon."

She said it's a category the health department will continue to track.

Several area school districts are getting ready to start classes with online learning. The first day of remote learning for students in the Corpus Christi ISD is Thursday, August 13.