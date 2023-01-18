Over $150K in cash found after traffic stop in Refugio County

The driver and occupants are being charged with money laundering, which is a second degree felony.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over $150,000 in cash was found Tuesday in Refugio.

The Refugio County Sheriff's Office said they stopped a vehicle at 9:30 a.m. on Alamo Street for a traffic violation.

When deputies asked the driver for consent to search the vehicle, the driver refused.

That's when over $152,000 was found in hidden sealed bags. Deputies seized and turned the cash in as evidence.

The driver and occupants are being charged with money laundering, which is a second degree felony.

