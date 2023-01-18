Over $150K in cash found after traffic stop in Refugio County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over $150,000 in cash was found Tuesday in Refugio.
The Refugio County Sheriff's Office said they stopped a vehicle at 9:30 a.m. on Alamo Street for a traffic violation.
When deputies asked the driver for consent to search the vehicle, the driver refused.
That's when over $152,000 was found in hidden sealed bags. Deputies seized and turned the cash in as evidence.
The driver and occupants are being charged with money laundering, which is a second degree felony.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- City to create traffic light inspection program after pole falls at Everhart, Alameda
- Restoring the Ritz Theatre to its 1929 charm
- Packery Channel repair costs climb by $2.6M due to additional erosion
- Jimmy Kimmel invites Jason Grosboll, aka 'Popcorn Guy', to Oscars
- Health district asks residents to report at-home COVID test results
- Nueces County traffic stop turns into largest liquid fentanyl drug bust in US history
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.