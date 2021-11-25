Over 500 meals served at Annual Joe Salem Thanksgiving event

Organizers are hoping to continue the tradition, with the event hitting its 78th year running.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 78th annual Joe Salem Thanksgiving event took place this morning at the Sokol Hall on Kostoryz Road and volunteers served over 500 plates to attendees.

Those who participated in the event started to line up at 11 a.m., and normally the event is held in person.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to adjust and make it a drive through event.

Volunteers were still happy to make the event possible and provide warm meals this Thanksgiving.

“It's my favorite holiday and I grew up less fortunate growing up, but the lord has blessed me throughout my life. So, I'm thinking what better way to say thank you for all my blessings than to give back to the community," Raquel Molina, a volunteer at the event, said.

Organizers of the event tell 3News they're hoping this tradition continues for another 78 years.

